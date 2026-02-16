Volkswagen’s new Multivan Camper offered as ‘blank canvas’ for converters

Volkswagen has introduced a new Multivan Camper designed to offer campervan converters a blank slate with which to start their projects.

Based on the current long-wheelbase Multivan, the Camper does come equipped with an opening roof and headlining fitted at the factory but aside from these, has been kept empty to allow converters maxium space and freedom.

eHybrid models offer a large electric-only range

The fully trimmed cabin is empty from the front seats back, with the shell lacking even floor coverings. However, the van still has two swivel seats for driver and passenger, as well as twin sliding doors and an opening tailgate.

Given that the rear area of the Camper is completely open, it’ll come as no surprise that it can offer a large amount of space within which a converter could apply their ideas. You’ve got 4.053 litres of capacity behind the two front seats, with 2,625mm of length, 1,655mm of width and 1,312mm of height to work with. Buyers also have a number of options that they can choose from the factory, including three-zone climate control, heated front seats and satellite navigation.

Buyers can specify different levels of equipment

Priced from £43,900 excluding VAT, the Multivan Camper base is available with either a 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine, or a more powerful eHybrid model which uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and compact electric motor. This electrified version can deliver a claimed electric-only range of 60 miles, too.

The new Multivan Camper base is available to order now, and will need a conversion and second-stage type approval to be registered for road use.