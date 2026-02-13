Volvo EX30 gains ‘Black Edition’ variant

Volvo has revealed a new ‘Black Edition’ variant of its EX30 electric SUV.

The EX30 Black Edition gains several new exterior details over the standard car with high gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, black badging, a black rear spoiler, black door mirror caps and the car is finished off in Onyx Black paintwork.

Inside, the Black Edition is complemented by exclusive ‘Indigo’ upholstery with textile materials and upcycled denim trim.

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest electric car

Underneath, the car is available in ‘Single Motor Extended Range’ guise, boasting a 69kWh battery pack with a single electric motor; developing 268bhp and 343Nm of torque and providing a claimed range of up to 295 miles on a single charge.

The ‘Twin Motor Performance’ model is equipped with the same 69kWh battery with dual electric motors to produce 422bhp and 543Nm of torque, which can take the car a claimed 280 miles between trips to the plug.

Gloss black elements are applied across the car

The EX30 Black Edition can be specified in two different trims with the entry-level Plus coming with adaptive cruise control and a powered tailgate, while top-of-the-line Ultra cars gain a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree surround camera and electrically adjustable front seats.

The EX30 Black Edition is available to order now with prices starting at £40,060, while deliveries are expected to commence in May.