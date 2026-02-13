Singer takes on the spirit of the 80s for latest creation

Singer has drawn inspiration from classic Porsche models from the 1980s for its latest restoration model.

The California-based firm specialises in full restorations of classic Porsche models, with nut-and-bolt refits including a number of upgrades using the very latest technology.

For its latest creation, Singer has taken inspiration from a rare wide-body variant of the 911 Carrera Cabriolet from the 1980s. The model in question is based on a 964-generation 911 Cabriolet, which is first disassembled, assessed and cleaned before the next stage of the restoration can start.

The Z-fold roof is designed to be as easy to use as possible

The engine is tweaked and restored to use a water-cooled cylinder head setup which helps to boost power output. The six-speed manual gearbox is optimised, while a titanium exhaust system ensures the best-possible soundtrack.

The bodywork is redesigned with a greater use of carbon fibre, with wider Turbo-inspired arches giving the car a wider stance on the road. Up top, there’s a lightweight ‘Z pattern’ folding fabric roof. Singer says that customers can also specify whether they want the car with or without the famous ‘whale tail’ rear wing, too.

The interior has classic analogue gauges

Inside, there’s the option of either lightweight sports or track seats and ahead of the driver, you’ll find hand-built gauges.

Singer hasn’t disclosed a price for this particular creation, though previous models have cost around £780,000.