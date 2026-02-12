Time-warp Land Rover Defender set to fetch up to £60k at auction next month

A time-warp Land Rover Defender Pick-up is going under the hammer next month, where it could fetch up to £60,000.

The car in question is a 2015 example that has been barn-stored for the past decade and has covered just 124 miles from new, according to auction house H&H Classics.

The vehicle is just one of 334 examples of Land Rover Defender 90 Pick-up TDs registered in the final year of production and features a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine, producing 148bhp and 400Nm of torque.

The Defender in question has covered just 124 miles from new. (H&H Classics)

The exterior is complemented by its like-new non-metallic green paint, white steel wheels and full-length canvas hood.

Inside, there is a five-speed manual gearbox and cloth seat upholstery, while the service history is backed up with two recorded services and the car has been regularly MOT’d.

Damian Jones, director at H&H Classics, said: “We’re thrilled to be auctioning such an amazing Land Rover that has been lovingly kept in a weather-tight barn. It’s in almost untouched condition, despite being more than a decade old, meaning its lucky new owner has the tough decision of either completing the running in process or preserving it ‘nigh on as new’ condition!”

The Land Rover Defender pick-up will be going under the hammer via H&H Classics auctions on March 18 at its Kelham Hall Sale in Newark, Nottinghamshire.