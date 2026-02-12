The Rolls-Royce Phantom Arabesque is all about Middle East design

Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off commission inspired by Middle East design heritage with the ‘Phantom Arabesque’.

The car utilises the Arabic ‘Mashrabiya’ design language, and the Phantom Arabesque is the first Rolls-Royce to feature a laser-engraved bonnet which incorporates a ‘Mashrabiya’ pattern.

The Arabesque is the first Rolls-Royce to feature a laser-engraved bonnet. (Rolls-Royce)

The bonnet is painted in a darker colour and then sealed beneath multiple layers of clear coat before a lighter top layer is applied. The Mashrabiya pattern is then engraved into the metal from the upper surface to reveal a darker tone, which is then hand-sanded to give an even finish.

The exterior of the car is complemented by a bespoke two-tone finish: the main body is painted in Diamond Black, and the upper body in contrasting silver. The same colour is then used for the hand-painted coachline that runs down the side profile, along with a ‘Mashrabiya’ motif. The car also gains an illuminated front grille with a dark chrome surround and 22-inch part-polished alloy wheels.

The car is finished off in a two-tone paint scheme. (Rolls-Royce)

Inside, there is Selby Grey and black leather upholstery contrasted with black seat piping and carpets. There are embossed Mashrabiya motifs on the front and rear headrests, illuminated scuff plates and the dashboard fascia is made from Blackwood and Black Bolivar wood.

The Phantom Arabesque is a one-off for one lucky customer in the Middle East, with no details on how much the client paid for this exclusive model.