First Drive: Is the new Porsche Macan GTS Electric the pick of the range?

What is it?

Small GTS logos are here and there





Now, it’s the turn of the latest Macan Electric. With a series of changes, the Macan GTS Electric could be the pick of the bunch from Porsche’s latest EV. Is that the case, though? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The GTS feels sharp through the bends





At £89,000, the GTS sits bang in the middle of the Macan range price-wise, too, and a considerable amount under the £97,500 tip-top Turbo model.

What’s under the bonnet?

Model-specific badging is found on the kickplates





Range-wise, Porsche claims that the GTS will return up to 363 miles between charge-ups, while a maximum charge speed of 270kW means that you can take the Macan’s battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 21 minutes when you’re hooked up to a suitably rapid station.

What’s it like to drive?

The GTS aims to be the sharpest car in the Macan range





The performance on offer makes you wonder why you’d really need a Turbo model, too. The acceleration of the GTS is immediate and, at times, violent. It’s coupled with one of the best sound generators, too, which adds a genuine level of involvement and near combustion-like character. You can switch it off via the car’s drive modes and, when you do, you’re left with a quiet EV – but we ended up preferring it switched on.

How does it look?

Black-coloured wing mirrors are on the GTS





Open the door and you’ve got the GTS logos on the kickplates, too. Against other GTS cars in the Porsche range, it’s by far the most subtle and it might’ve been nice for a little extra differentiation between this car and the rest of the Macna line-up.

What’s it like inside?

The Macan’s interior is intuitively designed





Space in the back is decent enough too, despite the Macan’s sloping roofline. At 480 litres, the boot space in the GTS isn’t bad, but is less than the full 540 litres that you’ll get from a standard model due to the dual-motor setup.

What’s the spec like?

Race-Tex is used throughout the Macan’s interior





The GTS also gets a dedicated Track Endurance mode which can help to keep the car’s battery cooled and working at its most efficient, even when you’re on circuit. That said, we can’t see all too many Macan Electric owners taking to the track with their cars.

Verdict

The Macan GTS Electric sets itself out as one of the most dynamic cars in its class. With great road-holding ability, exciting performance and a decent amount of range, it really brings a rounded experience that delivers a little bit of something for everyone.

Traditionally, Porsche’s GTS was the pick of the bunch due to their superior dynamics. While the Macan GTS certainly does well in this area, we believe that it’s the best selection from the current Macan line-up due to its price, range and good equipment levels.