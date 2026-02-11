Shropshire Star
Toyota reveals Highlander seven-seat electric SUV

The family-friendly EV is Toyota’s fourth electric offering and will be available with two battery options.

By contributor Cameron Richards
Toyota has taken the covers off its next electric offering with the new Highlander seven-seat SUV.

The Highlander is the Japanese firm’s family-friendly SUV that was available in the UK market between 2019 and 2021, while it’s one of America’s best-selling models and is available throughout Asian markets.

The latest model has gone electric with the choice of a 76.96kWh battery pack paired to a single electric motor, delivering a claimed range of up to 287 miles. Toyota is also launching a dual-motor all-wheel drive variant that reduces the range to a claimed 270 miles.

Two battery packs will be on offer. (Toyota)

There is also a larger 95.82kWh battery model that comes as standard with a dual-motor setup, which manages a claimed 320 miles between trips to the plug; although Toyota has not revealed performance figures for the new Highlander range at this stage.

All models are compatible with 150kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 30 minutes.

The car’s exterior design has a very boxy silhouette, while the front is complemented by a single-width lightbar that flows seamlessly into the front headlights. The side profile gains squared-off wheel arches, electronic door handles, pronounced rear haunches and a flat tailgate, which houses a full-width rear lightbar.

The interior gains a 14-inch infotainment screen with physical shortcut buttons alongside a digital driver’s display. There is a two-tone steering wheel with further buttons, and the Highlander comes as standard with a seven-seat configuration.

Unfortunately, the new Highlander is destined for the American market only, with no plans to bring the SUV to the UK.