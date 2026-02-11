Toyota reveals Highlander seven-seat electric SUV

Toyota has taken the covers off its next electric offering with the new Highlander seven-seat SUV.

The Highlander is the Japanese firm’s family-friendly SUV that was available in the UK market between 2019 and 2021, while it’s one of America’s best-selling models and is available throughout Asian markets.

The latest model has gone electric with the choice of a 76.96kWh battery pack paired to a single electric motor, delivering a claimed range of up to 287 miles. Toyota is also launching a dual-motor all-wheel drive variant that reduces the range to a claimed 270 miles.

Two battery packs will be on offer. (Toyota)

There is also a larger 95.82kWh battery model that comes as standard with a dual-motor setup, which manages a claimed 320 miles between trips to the plug; although Toyota has not revealed performance figures for the new Highlander range at this stage.

All models are compatible with 150kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 30 minutes.

The car’s exterior design has a very boxy silhouette, while the front is complemented by a single-width lightbar that flows seamlessly into the front headlights. The side profile gains squared-off wheel arches, electronic door handles, pronounced rear haunches and a flat tailgate, which houses a full-width rear lightbar.

The interior gains a 14-inch infotainment screen with physical shortcut buttons alongside a digital driver’s display. There is a two-tone steering wheel with further buttons, and the Highlander comes as standard with a seven-seat configuration.

Unfortunately, the new Highlander is destined for the American market only, with no plans to bring the SUV to the UK.