Caterham Seven range receives updates for 2026

Caterham has announced that the Seven sports car has received some visual updates for 2026.

Caterham is a British sports car company that has built up a reputation for making some of the best track day vehicles, and the Seven is its longest-serving model.

The Seven’s exterior now gains colour-coded headlight surrounds, a painted roll bar and there is a choice of eight paint schemes.

Inside, there is upgraded leather seat upholstery, while cars specified with the optional ‘S Pack’ and ‘R Pack’ come with a black leather tonneau cover.

Under the bonnet, the Seven is available in several guises: ranging from a 0.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 84bhp, a 1.6-litre unit that pumps out 152bhp, a 2.0-litre Ford-derived petrol that’s available with 180bhp and 210bhp power outputs and a supercharged 2.0-litre variant that makes 310bhp.

The car features updated visual changes and new colour schemes. (Caterham)

The Seven is all about driver engagement, with the 0.6-litre model weighing just 440kg, while the 2.0-litre supercharged model weighs just 610kg making it one of the lightest cars on sale.

Power is sent to the rear wheels via a standard five-speed manual gearbox, and higher-powered models come fitted with a six-speed sequential transmission for ultra-rapid gearchanges.