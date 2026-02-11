Caterham Seven range receives updates for 2026
The lightweight sports car has gained some fresh paint colours and some visual exterior enhancements.
Caterham has announced that the Seven sports car has received some visual updates for 2026.
Caterham is a British sports car company that has built up a reputation for making some of the best track day vehicles, and the Seven is its longest-serving model.
The Seven’s exterior now gains colour-coded headlight surrounds, a painted roll bar and there is a choice of eight paint schemes.
Inside, there is upgraded leather seat upholstery, while cars specified with the optional ‘S Pack’ and ‘R Pack’ come with a black leather tonneau cover.
Under the bonnet, the Seven is available in several guises: ranging from a 0.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 84bhp, a 1.6-litre unit that pumps out 152bhp, a 2.0-litre Ford-derived petrol that’s available with 180bhp and 210bhp power outputs and a supercharged 2.0-litre variant that makes 310bhp.
The Seven is all about driver engagement, with the 0.6-litre model weighing just 440kg, while the 2.0-litre supercharged model weighs just 610kg making it one of the lightest cars on sale.
Power is sent to the rear wheels via a standard five-speed manual gearbox, and higher-powered models come fitted with a six-speed sequential transmission for ultra-rapid gearchanges.
The updated Caterham Seven range is available to order now with prices starting at £29,490 for the entry-level 0.6-litre model and rising to £58,490 for the flagship supercharged variant.
The lightweight sports car has gained some fresh paint colours and some visual exterior enhancements.