Mercedes reveals new GLC53 AMG with revised inline six-cylinder engine

Mercedes has revealed the latest addition to its sporty SUV line-up with the new GLC53 AMG.

Mercedes-AMG is the German firm’s in-house tuning specialists, which is responsible for taking saloons, coupes and SUVs to the next level with their performance, handling and driving dynamics.

The new GLC53 is available in SUV and Coupe body styles and receives a revised 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and Mercedes’ ‘4Matic’ all-wheel drive system. That means it develops a total of 443bhp and 600Nm of torque, while 60mph comes round in four seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 155mph.

The GLC53 AMG is also available in a ‘Coupe’ body style. (Mercedes)

Underneath, the car is equipped with Mercedes’ ‘AMG Air Ride Control’ suspension, which has been tweaked and tuned to deliver sharper cornering abilities and the adaptive dampers are designed to help improve the car’s ride comfort.

The exterior boasts 21-inch matte black AMG forged alloy wheels, glossy black brake calipers with white AMG logos and is fitted with the ‘AMG Design Plus Package’: complemented by an enlarged front splitter, a larger AMG lip on the rear spoiler for the SUV variant and on the tailgate for the Coupe model.

Prices and further specifications for the UK market will be revealed at a later date; however, it’s expected to cost around the same as the old car, which started at around £80,000.