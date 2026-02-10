Mazda6e goes on sale priced at £38,995

Mazda has revealed that the 6e electric fastback has gone on sale priced at £38,995.

The Mazda6e is the Japanese firm’s second electric offering and will rival cars such as the Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID.7.

For the UK market, the 6e will come with one battery pack, which is a new 78kWh unit paired to a rear-mounted single electric motor that develops 254bhp and 290Nm of torque. In terms of range, Mazda claims the car can travel up to 348 miles between trips to the plug and that 195kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 24 minutes.

There will be two trim levels. (Mazda)

Mazda has not revealed standard equipment lists at this stage; however, there will be two trim levels, with the entry-level Takumi and flagship Takumi Plus coming in at £39,995.

The exterior of the car boasts Mazda’s ‘Kodo of Soul’ design language, while the frameless window surrounds, kick-up rear boot spoiler and sloping roofline give the car a sporty appearance.

The Mazda6e will gain a new 78kWh battery for the UK market. (Mazda)

Inside, the dashboard is complemented by a 14.6-inch touchscreen display and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, while Mazda has removed several physical buttons for a cleaner cabin layout.

The 6e also boasts a generous boot capacity of 336 litres, while at the front there is an additional 72-litre frunk.

Order books for the Mazda6e are open now with expected deliveries to commence in the summer.