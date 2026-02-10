First Drive: Can the Geely Starray stand out in a crowded market?

What is it?

Geely is expanding its presence here in the UK





With its plug-in hybrid setup, competitive price and generous kit levels, the Starray could be fit for a variety of motorists, but is it going to actually stand out in a market already as crowded as a station platform at rush hour? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

There’s plenty of space inside thanks the car’s square shape





Geely thinks that the Starray can do something different through an upmarket interior and a real focus on efficiency which should, in theory, make this car cheaper to run than many others.

What’s under the bonnet?

Only big-battery cars get a quicker charging speed of 60kW





However, regardless of which battery size you opt for, you’re getting 259bhp and 262Nm of torque, equating to a 0-60mph time of 7.7 seconds. Geely claims that the Starray will return just over 98mpg, too, though you’ll need to run on electric-only power for nearly all of the time in order to achieve this.

What’s it like to drive?

The Starray is only available with plug-in hybrid powertrains





When you are up to speed, the Starray suffers from quite a bit of wind and road noise, too. Ride-wise, this SUV leans more heavily on the comfort side of things and though that does mean it deals quite well with big potholes, it can feel a bit lean-heavy at times. It also suffers from a slight pitter-patter at lower speeds, with the wheels picking up more minor imperfections in the road.

How does it look?

There’s a rounded look to the front of the Starray





You do get a good choice of colours, mind you, with a premium-looking green shade being one of our favourites.

What’s it like inside?

The forward part of the cabin is nicely made





In the back, the Starray benefits from a completely flat floor, so even the person sitting in the middle will have room to stretch out. While there is a pair of USB charging points, the material quality takes a big drop when you move to the back, with harsh, unpleasant materials on key touch points. However, you do get a handy 528-litre boot – made up of 428 litres as standard and an extra 100 litres under the adjustable floor – and you can expand this to just over 2,000 litres by folding down the rear seats. It does have practicality ticked off, as a result.

What’s the spec like?

The headlights incorporate a futuristic design





Mid-range Max cars like our test model get a ventilated driver’s seat, a head-up display and wireless charging, alongside a panoramic sunroof which did help to make the whole car feel a lot lighter inside. Only range-topping Ultra cars will get the larger battery option, mind you, so it’s worth bearing this in mind. Geely is also launching the Starray with an eight-year warranty – currently the longest you’ll find on any new car in the UK. It’s also being offered with some fiercely competitive finance options.

Verdict

There are lots of reasons why the Geely Starray might prove appealing. With its plug-in hybrid setup, it could prove to be cheap to run, while inside it’s spacious and practical. It even has a well-sized boot and a decent level of kit regardless of which spec you go for.

But does it do anything different from others in the segment? Not particularly. Its driving experience certainly doesn’t inspire much, though in this area of the market where prices and monthly instalments reign supreme, the Starray could still do well.