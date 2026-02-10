BYD Atto 3 Evo brings bigger battery and more space

The BYD Atto 3 has received several updates, including a larger battery pack and more space with the introduction of the ‘Atto 3 Evo’.

The Atto 3 is BYD’s midsize electric SUV that kickstarted the brand’s fast-growing model line-up in the UK, while rivals such as the MGS5 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

The car’s battery pack has grown from 60.4kWh to 74.8kWh, and the standard front-wheel drive configuration has been dropped in favour of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups.

All models feature an 800-volt electrical system and are compatible with 220kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 25 minutes.

The car sits on BYD’s latest ‘e-Platform 3.0’ architecture, which means that space inside has improved too, with the car now packing 490 litres of boot space, which is 50 litres more than the outgoing model. This is joined by a new frunk that brings an additional 101 litres of storage space.

The exterior of the Atto 3 Evo brings new 18-inch alloy wheel designs, slimmer side skirts, a new rear spoiler and revised front and rear bumpers. Inside, there is now a steering wheel-mounted gear selector, an updated 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as more kit such as heated rear seats and a head-up display.

Prices and further specifications for the new Atto 3 Evo have not been revealed at this stage; however, more details are expected to follow in due course.