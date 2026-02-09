Mission Impossible’s Jeep Wrangler Rubicon stunt vehicle set to go under the hammer

A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon stunt vehicle used famously in the latest Mission Impossible – Final Reckoning blockbuster is set to go under the hammer this month.

The car, also known as ‘Ethan 1’, was driven by Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise, and is featured in the film’s ‘mine chase’ sequence.

The car in question is a 2023 example which has been prepared by the British vehicle effect specialists, Auto Action, according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers.

The vehicle is equipped with a fully welded internal roll cage. (Iconic Auctioneers)

The Jeep is fitted with a fully welded internal roll cage, four-point stunt harnesses to the front seats and a professionally installed fire suppression system. At the back, there is a rear-mounted steel containment box featuring a stunt fuel cell, dedicated with a battery and full electric system.

The exterior also boasts extras such as off-road tyres, black alloy wheels, heavy-duty side steps and a reinforced front bumper.

The exterior boasts off-road tyres and a reinforced front bumper. (Iconic Auctioneers)

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “Opportunities to offer genuine screen-used vehicles of this calibre are rare. This Jeep is an authentic stunt vehicle driven by Tom Cruise during filming, and it sits comfortably alongside the very best collectors’ cars we present at Race Retro.”

The Mission Impossible Jeep Wrangler Rubicon stunt vehicle is expected to fetch between £25,000 and £50,000 when the vehicle goes under the hammer at Iconic Auctioneers’ ‘Race Retro’ event on February 21.