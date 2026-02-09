MG reveals further details on MG4 Urban EV

MG has revealed further details about its new entry-level MG4 Urban compact EV.

The MG4 Urban will be the most affordable variant in the MG4 line-up, with prices starting at just £23,495, taking on cars like the BYD Dolphin and Citroen e-C3.

The Urban will be available with a 43kWh ‘Standard Range’ battery pack paired to a single electric motor that can manage a claimed 201 miles on a single charge. There will also be a larger 54kWh ‘Long Range’ unit mated to an electric motor, which MG claims can deliver up to 258 miles between trips to the plug.

There will be a choice of two battery options on offer. (MG)

Both variants will be compatible with 150kW DC rapid-charging, with the smaller battery completing 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes, while the larger unit takes 30 minutes.

All models come as standard with a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, a seven-inch digital driver’s display and smartphone connectivity. The flagship Premium model is priced from £27,995 and boasts extras such as a 360-degree surround camera and a wireless smartphone charger.

All models come with a seven-inch digital driver’s display and a 12.8-inch infotainment screen. (MG)

In terms of practicality, the MG4 Urban also provides a total boot capacity of 479 litres, while there is a false floor which brings an additional 98 litres of room and the rear seats can be folded down to transform the space into 1,364 litres.

Order books are now open for the MG4 Urban, with deliveries expected to commence soon.