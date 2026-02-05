These were the best-selling cars in January

January’s best-selling cars have been revealed, with small hatchbacks and family SUVs still the most popular choices among buyers.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that a total of 144,127 vehicles were registered, which is a rise of 3.1 per cent and represents the best start to the year since 2020. Petrol cars came out top with 68,757 registrations, while EV sales rose by 0.1 per cent to 29,654 units, and plug-in hybrids grew by 47.3 per cent, accounting for a 12.9 per cent market share.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling cars in the UK in January.

Kia Sportage – 4,675



The Sportage is available with petrol and hybrid powertrains. (Kia)

The Kia Sportage tops the leader board again as Britain’s best-selling car, and for many reasons.

The latest model has just received a facelift, which now utilises Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language with its vertical headlights and ‘Star Map’ light signature.

The Sportage is a great car to drive and provides lots of interior space for passengers, while it’s available with a range of efficient petrol and hybrid powertrains.

Jaecoo 7 – 4,059



The 7 range starts at just £30,115. (Jaecoo)

Jaecoo is a relatively new Chinese brand here in the UK having started selling cars in 2024.

The 7 is the firm’s midsize SUV and is available with a choice of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The 7 represents excellent value for money with the entry-level car starting at £30,115 and boasts standard kit such as heated front seats, a 13.2-inch infotainment screen and a six-speaker audio system.

Ford Puma – 3,715



The Puma is great to drive. (Ford)

The Ford Puma is a fun and practical small crossover that has been a firm favourite among British buyers since its launch in 2020.

The latest model has been given a few nips and tucks with a new front end and updated interior design, which features lots of storage space.

The Puma shares the same platform and chassis as the old Fiesta supermini, which makes it a great car to drive thanks to its sharp handling and limited body lean around the twisty bits.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,995



The Qashqai is a very popular choice for British buyers. (Nissan)

The Nissan Qashqai is built in Britain and is one of the country’s favourite cars on account of its frugal powertrains, practical interior and generous standard equipment levels.

The Qashqai is effortless to drive and its cabin is well-insulated from road and wind noise, making it an ideal choice for those who cover lots of miles.

It’s available with mild-hybrid petrol engines, while there is a new and improved e-Power hybrid setup which can manage a claimed 62mpg on the combined cycle, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,902



The Corsa is a cheap-to-run supermini. (Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Corsa is Britain’s best-selling supermini, and that’s because it’s cheap to run and competitively priced.

The Corsa is available with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, with the EV variant equipped with a 51kWh battery pack paired to an electric motor to deliver a claimed range of up to 251 miles between trips to the plug.

The Corsa is a great choice for those looking for their first car or need a practical and economical runabout.

BYD Seal U – 2,550



The Seal U is BYD’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV. (BYD)

The second Chinese offering on this list comes from BYD with the Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV.

BYD is rapidly growing in the UK market, having just launched its ninth model in just three years, and the Seal U is one of its most popular cars.

The Seal U rivals the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Toyota RAV4 and comes as standard with plug-in hybrid power and a choice of two battery packs.

All Seal U cars come with an extensive amount of standard kit, while the entry-level car is priced at £33,340, which is more than £6,100 cheaper than a Hyundai Tucson with a plug-in hybrid setup.

Nissan Juke – 2,517



The Juke is the trailblazer for the small crossover segment. (Nissan)

The Nissan Juke kickstarted the compact crossover trend when it first went on sale in 2010.

Now in its second-generation, the Juke has just received a midlife makeover with some new paint schemes and a refreshed interior.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of mild-hybrid and e-Power hybrid powertrains, while all models come with lots of standard kit.

The Juke has a distinctive exterior design, which makes it stand out on the road, and has become the go-to choice for those wanting a funky and affordable compact crossover.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 2,425



The Tiguan is efficient and easy to live with. (Volkswagen)

The Tiguan is a sensible, safe and practical SUV that is a popular choice among British buyers.

The latest model is available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options, while the car provides lots of interior space with a premium-feeling cabin.

Out on the road, the Tiguan’s supple suspension and refined driving characteristics make it a great family car for covering lots of miles.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,072



The Golf is the bench setter when it comes to small family hatchbacks. (Volkswagen)

The Golf is the benchmark when it comes to small family hatchbacks and the latest model is the most advanced yet.

It’s difficult to find fault with the Golf, as it’s solid to drive, has a practical and well-made interior, provides an impressive 381-litre boot capacity and is available with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The Golf is also available in a more practical five-door estate guise, which offers a boot capacity of 611 litres.

MG HS – 2,035



The HS is an impressive family SUV. (MG)

Another Chinese offering on this list is the MG HS, which is one of the firm’s best SUVs on offer.

The HS is available with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains and delivers a smooth and comfortable driving experience, while providing a spacious and premium interior.

All models come with a decent amount of standard equipment and the car rivals the Kia Sportage and Skoda Karoq.