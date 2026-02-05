First Drive: Volvo’s EX90 aims to be the electric SUV for all occasions

What is it?

The EX90 is Volvo’s largest EV





It’s why we’ve now got this car – the EX90. Effectively an electric version of the hugely popular XC90, the EX90 has seven-seater practicality to go alongside Volvo’s latest technology. We’ve been driving it in the UK to see what it has to offer.

What’s new?

A long wheelbase means plenty of space inside





Underneath, the EX90 actually uses a similar platform to the XC90, and it’s also one that you’ll find underneath cars like the Polestar 3. Its design aims to maximise interior and luggage space while still ensuring a comfortable driving experience.

What’s under the bonnet?

A rapid charging speed means shorter stops





In terms of range, the Swedish brand claims up to 374.7 miles, though during our winter test drive, we were seeing a total of 300 miles at 100 per cent battery charge. However, a decent maximum charge speed of 250kW means you should be able to complete a 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 30 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

There are lots of trademark Volvo styling cues across the EX90





At slower speeds, the EX90 does start to show its weight, with potholes and other imperfections leading this model to feel a little unbalanced. The large alloy wheels fitted to the EX90 won’t help in this area, mind you.

How does it look?

The headlights are striking in design





You’ve also got integrated door handles which sit flush with the bodywork when the car is locked or in motion. It helps to improve aerodynamics and gives a cleaner look to the car overall. Wondering what the taxi-style board is above the windscreen? That houses many of the EX90’s key sensors and safety detection equipment.

What’s it like inside?

The main screen dominates the interior





In such a large car, it’ll come as no surprise that boot space is excellent. Even with all rows in place, the EX90 offers a hatchback-rivalling 310 litres, which rises to 655 litres with the rear seats folded flat. Lower middle and rear rows and you get a total of 1,915 litres, which is very usable indeed. You also get a 34-litre frunk, so there’s a handy place to store the charging cables – though you can also use the boot’s underfloor area for these too if you’d like.

What’s the spec like?

Rear-seat space is excellent





The large 14.5-inch infotainment system comes equipped on all models, too, and it’s packed with features as well as full Google features, such as Maps installed as standard. However, it would be nice to have a few physical controls, as it’s so feature-rich that accessing even simple functions feels a touch tricky.

Verdict

The EX90 feels like a genuine step up in the electric car world. Against rivals, it stands out for its refinement and high-quality feeling. It also has that inherent ‘Volvo-ness’ through its clean, well-made interior and practical design. A high price and tricky in-car usability put an edge on things, however.

It does have a whole lot of rivals, mind you, including Volvo’s own XC90, which is available with plug-in hybrid engines for a lower cost, but as an example of what EVs can do, the EX90 is impressive.