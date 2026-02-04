Mercedes Marco Polo receives updates to make it even more luxurious

The Mercedes Marco Polo has received several updates to make it the go-to choice for mobile glamping.

The Marco Polo is the German firm’s posh MPV and is based on the V-Class van. As a rival for the likes of the Lexus LM, it boasts many exclusive features to make it – what Mercedes calls – a ‘home on wheels’.

The van gains a new infotainment system, a new pop-up roof and updated folding tables. (Mercedes)

The updated van now features a new pop-up roof, which Mercedes claims allows for an addition of 10cm of headroom when the expandable section is in full height. There is new ambient lighting in the roof itself and a new awning design, which can be assembled and disassembled quickly and is neatly stowed away in its own awning holder to save space.

Passengers can also enjoy a new infotainment system while parked up, with the Marco Polo featuring eight speakers and a subwoofer. Plus, there are updated folding tables, new drawer slides, a redesigned bench seat control panel and a more energy-efficient cool box.

The engine remains the same as before, with the Marco Polo equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 234bhp and 500Nm of torque.

Order books for the updated Mercedes Marco Polo will open soon; however, prices have not been revealed at this stage.