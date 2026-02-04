King Charles’ Audi A6 Allroad is heading to auction

An Audi A6 Allroad first used by King Charles and Queen Camilla is heading to auction.

Originally owned by the then-Prince of Wales, the car in question was used by HRH between January 2015 and October 2016, according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers.

The car in question is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine mated to Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system, while the car has covered 115,000 miles and is backed up by a near-full service history.

The car features walnut wood interior trim. (Iconic Auctioneers)

The Allroad is painted in an exclusive shade of green paint made specifically for the Royal Household, while the interior benefits from walnut wood trim on the steering wheel and gear selector. The car also boasts equipment such as soft-close doors, double-glazed windows, heated front and rear seats, and a Bose premium soundsystem.

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “Opportunities to acquire a car used personally by His Majesty King Charles III are rare, particularly one offered with this level of documentation, care and discretion.

The auction for this piece of royal motoring history will take place on February 21 at Iconic Auctioneers’ Collectors’ Car Sale at Race Retro, with the car estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.