Chery’s ‘Lepas’ brand confirmed for UK market

Chery has announced that it will introduce its fourth brand to the UK market with ‘Lepas’.

Chery is one of China’s largest car makers and it owns fast-growing brands such as Omoda and Jaecoo as part of its ‘export strategy’ programme. Lepas will be the newest addition and will act as Chery’s ‘New Energy Vehicle’ sub-brand that will arrive in the UK soon.

Lepas will launch its first car for the UK market in the third quarter of this year. (Lepas)

Details on Lepas’ cars are limited at this stage, although Chery claims that the models will be ‘bolder, more imaginative, and packed with smart technology and thoughtful design’.

Powertrain options for the cars have not been revealed, either, though it’s likely they will be available with plug-in hybrid and electric setups given the brand’s ’new energy’ billing.

Lepas’ first model will be revealed in the next few weeks, with the brand set to announce ‘full details on the first Lepas model scheduled to go on sale’.

Chery’s export brands such as Jaecoo have been on sale in the UK since 2024 and have been hugely successful, with cars like the Jaecoo 7 SUV securing a spot in the top 10 best-sellers list for two consecutive months, and comes equipped with a choice of frugal petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Lepas plans to launch its first model in the UK in the third quarter of this year, with the model range expected to expand in the future.