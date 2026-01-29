Mercedes planning new flagship ‘Mythos’ CLE AMG coupe

Mercedes is undergoing testing of a new flagship ‘Mythos’ CLE AMG coupe, which has been spotted cold-weather testing in Sweden.

AMG is Mercedes’ performance division, and the ‘Mythos’ series are the firm’s limited-run models, which boast larger engines, enhanced exterior and interiors, and tweaked mechanicals.

Details on this new flagship Mercedes-AMG Mythos CLE are limited at this stage; however, the images reveal the car will feature flared wheel arches, a wider track, a fixed rear wing and it could be powered by a V8 petrol engine.

The car boasts a fixed rear wing. (Mercedes)

Mercedes has not revealed details on the car’s powertrain, and there are no images of the interior at this stage; but, it’s expected that the car will gain body-hugging bucket seats, as well as carbon and Alcantara trim.

The Mythos CLE will sit above the CLE53 AMG, which is equipped with a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 443bhp and 560Nm of torque. It can accelerate to 60mph in four seconds and the top speed is limited to 155mph.

This new exclusive offering will be the second Mercedes-AMG model to wear the ‘Mythos’ nameplate, following the two-seater AMG Purespeed Roadster.

Details of the production car and how many examples Mercedes will produce are to be revealed at a later date.