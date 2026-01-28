First Drive: Can tweaks to the Ineos Grenadier make it more user friendly?

What is it?

A selection of tyre options are available





Fast forward to 2026 and the Grenadier remains a core combatant in the heavyweight off-roader segment. Some initial criticism of the original car surrounded its steering, but for this update, Ineos has seen fit to sharpen and tweak things slightly. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

What’s new?

The Grenadier feels a lot more composed on the road





But core to the changes made to the Grenadier involve the steering. The recirculating ball setup was core to the Grenadier’s design when launched, bringing – Ineos said – better control over rough surfaces. However, it also meant that the car felt a little wayward on the road, which is why new hydraulic assistance with a variable ratio has been introduced for the first time with the aim of bringing more reassurance to the steering feel.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Grenadier is available with petrol and diesel engines





Mind you, we wouldn’t anticipate some next-level fuel economy. Ineos claims that you’ll get just over 23mpg from the standard diesel car and if you’re doing some high-speed driving or venturing off-road, it’s likely that this number will plummet quickly. The petrol, in contrast, will only achieve a claimed 19.6mpg combined.

What’s it like to drive?

The Grenadier is still hard to beat off-road





The rest is the same old Grenadier, which is to say heavy-duty but reliable. We tested it off-road across some very sodden green lanes and through larger areas of water, but it never felt troubled or in difficulty. It remains one of the best off-roaders on sale today, that’s for sure.

How does it look?

A handy roof ladder gives better access





Ineos also has a skunkworks team which develops Grenadier models with extra customisation. Called Arcane Works, it can transform this off-roader with a range of hand-finished features and greater personalisation. The sky is the limit – providing your pockets are deep enough, of course.

What’s it like inside?

The interior still features a large central display





Rear-seat space remains a little tight in the back of the Grenader and the whole car feels relatively narrow inside, so sitting three abreast in the rear of the car will be a squeeze. That said, there’s plenty of storage dotted throughout and we love the grab rails dotted across the cabin which will come in handy when you’re off-roading. Some handy new nets have been added to the seatbacks to to help keep those loose items secure, too.

What’s the spec like?

New cargo nets provide extra storage





Prices for the Grenadier start from £62,495 for the standard Grenadier or £62,495 for the Quartermaster pick-up truck. If you’re after the Black Edition model, then you’ll need to spend £71,995 for the privilege. However, these prices aren’t out of the ordinary for the segment and in line – or under – those for key rivals.

Verdict

It’s hard not to have a soft spot for the Ineos Grenadier. It is unashamedly utilitarian and remains a car which may simply be too hardcore for some drivers. Compare it to a road-going SUV and you won’t get the same on-road refinement nor the same efficiency.

But as a tool, the Grenadier makes a whole lot of sense. The changes made to the steering have had a big impact, too, and transform the way this car goes down the road. For many drivers, that’ll be the revision that makes all the difference.