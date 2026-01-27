These are the best cars with three or more ISOFIX points available today

An ISOFIX point provides a secure way to mount a child seat into a car and it’s something that many people interact with every day when putting small ones into a vehicle. While most cars come with two of these mounting points, finding a car with three has traditionally been quite tricky.

However, in recent times, cars with three ISOFIX mounting points have become more commonplace and in this article, we’re going to be checking out the best.

Skoda Superb

The Superb Estate is one of the best cars in its class. (Skoda)





The good news from an ISOFIX point, however, is that there are three separate mounting points with two in the rear and an additional one at the front passenger seat. It gives you some added flexibility, that’s for sure.

Hyundai Santa Fe

(Hyundai)





On a more practical front, the Santa Fe provides seating space for up to seven people and it actually manages to offer four ISOFIX mounting points, so it’s great for even bigger families.

Kia EV9

The front-end design of the EV9 is striking





Like the Santa Fe, it also has an impressive four ISOFIX child seat mounting points, ideal if you’re transporting a larger family or a bigger group of children.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

The Buzz is zippier to drive than you might expect





As standard, it comes with four ISOFIX child seat mounting points, too. Because of the Buzz’s spacious interior and handy sliding doors, actually putting those seats in place will be a breeze compared to more ‘conventional’ cars.

Land Rover Discovery

The Discovery is a luxurious and capable off-roader. (Land Rover)





Wide-opening doors can help to make mounting a child seat a little easier, too, and it packs an incredible five ISOFIX mounting points. It’s the most you’ll get from any car on sale at the moment, in fact.

Citroen C5 Aircross

The car features Citroen’s ‘Light Wings’ rear taillights. (Citroen)





You’ll find ISOFIX child seat mounting points on the two outer rear chairs as well as the front passenger one, too. With its robust materials, the C5 Aircross is the kind of car that’ll take family life in its stride.

Cupra Leon

The Cupra Leon is a cheaper alternative to the Volkswagen Golf R. (Cupra)





It’s got a big boot, too, which should be able to handle plenty of shopping or travel bags.