Alfa Romeo Junior gets refreshed model line-up for 2026

The Alfa Romeo Junior model line-up has received updates for 2026 with the introduction of fresh trim levels.

The Junior is the Italian firm’s smallest model and is built on Stellantis’ ‘STLA Small’ platform, which is the same used on the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008 and Vauxhall Mokka.

The Ti features electrically adjustable heated front seats. (Alfa Romeo)

The Junior range now consists of a new ‘Ti’ trim level, which boasts standard kit such as heated and electrically adjustable front seats, leather steering wheel, privacy glass and aluminium pedals. There is also a ‘Sport Speciale’ variant, which adds matrix LED headlights, a powered tailgate, a 180-degree reversing camera, a 360-degree surround camera and Alcantara seat upholstery.

Underneath, the Junior is available with hybrid and electric powertrains. The petrol-electric setup consists of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine mated to a 48-volt battery, which produces 134bhp and 230Nm of torque.

Hybrid and electric powertrains are on offer. (Alfa Romeo)

The electric ‘Elettrica’ variant comes equipped with a 54kWh battery pack paired to an electric motor, producing 156bhp and can travel a claimed 255 miles on a single charge. There is also a hot Veloce model that produces 280bhp and can manage a claimed 207 miles between trips to the plug.

The refreshed Alfa Romeo Junior line-up is on sale now with prices starting at £29,000 and rising to £34,200 for the hybrid car. The electric variant is available with the firm’s ‘EV Grant’ scheme, which will slash £1,500 off their list prices, with the entry-level car coming in at £32,400 and rising to £40,800 for the flagship Veloce model.