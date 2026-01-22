Volvo EX60: What’s the competition like?

The premium midsize electric SUV market has just got a lot more competitive with the introduction of the Volvo EX60.

The EX60 is one of the Swedish firm’s most important models, as it’s an electric version of Volvo’s best-selling car ever, the XC60.

It will be available with a choice of three battery packs and will provide a best-in-class claimed range of up to 503 miles on the flagship 110kWh model. Plus, thanks to its 800-volt architecture, it will be able to charge at speeds of up to 400kW, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 18 minutes.

But before you rush out to put your name down for this family-friendly electric SUV, what does the competition have to offer, and what cars is the EX60 going up against when it goes on sale later this year?

Audi Q6 e-tron



The Q6 e-tron is a direct rival to the EX60. (Audi)

The Q6 e-tron is a direct rival to the EX60 and comes with the same premium brand image, two battery pack options and a practical interior.

The e-tron is equipped with a choice of 76kWh and 95kWh batteries, which deliver claimed ranges of up to 326 miles and 392 miles, respectively. There is also a choice of single rear-mounted electric motor and all-wheel drive Quattro models.

Inside, the e-tron features Audi’s ‘MMI’ panoramic display, including an 11.9-inch digital driver’s cockpit linked to a curved 14.5-inch OLED screen, which Audi calls its ‘digital stage’.

BMW iX3



The new BMW iX3 provides a claimed range of up to 500 miles. (BMW)

The EX60 is going up against BMW’s latest iteration of iX3, which is one of the best electric SUVs on the market.

For 2026, the iX3 uses BMW’s new ‘Neue Klasse’ design language, as well as providing an excellent driving experience and premium-feeling cabin.

Underneath, the iX3 is equipped with a 108.7kWh battery pack, paired to an electric motor which can provide a claimed range of up to 500 miles, putting it almost on par with the EX60’s 503-mile range.

The iX3 also features an 800-volt architecture, which enables 400kW DC rapid-charging capabilities, allowing for 200 miles of range to be added in around 10 minutes.

Mercedes GLB



The new GLB features an electric powertrain and an 800-volt architecture. (Mercedes)

The latest GLB is available with an electric powertrain and sits on Mercedes’ ‘MMA’ platform – the same as the new CLA saloon.

Underneath, the GLB electric is equipped with an 85kWh battery pack with single and dual-motor setups, which provide a claimed range of up to 392 miles between trips to the plug.

The GLB also features an 800-volt electrical system, which allows for 320kW ultra-rapid charging capabilities, with Mercedes claiming 161 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes.

It’s also very practical too, with a choice of five and seven-seat configurations, which allows for a boot capacity of 540 litres in five-seat guise and 480 litres with seven seats. Plus, all cars come with an additional 127-litre ‘frunk’, giving even more flexibility.

Skoda Enyaq



The Enyaq is Skoda’s largest electric SUV. (Skoda)

One of the cheapest cars on this list is the Skoda Enyaq, which has built up a reputation for being a solid, dependable and practical midsize electric SUV.

The Enyaq is competing against the EX60 and is available with a choice of 63kWh and 82kWh battery packs, which provide claimed electric ranges of 270 miles and 360 miles, respectively.

The Enyaq is full of handy storage solutions too, with umbrellas located in the front doors, an ice scraper hidden in the tailgate trim and an optional storage box for rear-seat passengers.

Tesla Model Y



The Model Y is one of Britain’s best-selling EVs. (Tesla)

The Tesla Model Y is one of Britain’s best-selling EVs and will put up a good fight against the new EX60.

The Model Y is available in three guises. The entry-level ‘Standard Range’ car comes equipped with a single electric motor and battery pack that delivers a claimed range of up to 314 miles, while the mid-level dual-motor all-wheel drive ‘Long Range’ car can travel up to 372 miles between charges. There is also a ‘Performance’ variant that can do 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds and will manage a claimed 360 miles between top-ups.

However, Tesla does not release the size of its battery packs, so it’s unclear the size of the units available with the Model Y, but it’s likely to use similar-sized batteries to the Volvo EX60.

The Model Y also comes packed full of tech with a minimalist, button-free interior design, while it provides a class-leading boot capacity of 854 litres.