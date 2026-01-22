UK Drive: The Alfa Romeo Giulia is just as beautiful as ever

What is it?

(Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo is a car marker that has been undergoing changes to focus more towards an electrified future with the launch of its Junior crossover and Tonale plug-in hybrid SUV.

Despite this, the Italian firm still offers petrol-powered models that have been around for many years.

The Giulia, for example, has been on sale since 2016. It’s a four-door compact executive saloon that rivals the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class, and now Alfa has given the car some very minor tweaks to add even more style.

So, is the Giulia still a competitive alternative, or is it time that Alfa throws in the towel on this decade-old model? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

(Alfa Romeo)

Not much, really. The Giulia has been around since 2016 and in that time, the recipe has hardly changed.

The only differences are tweaks that have been made to the car’s trim level line-up with a new ‘Intensa’ model, replacing the old ‘Veloce’ car, which is now positioned at the cheaper end of the Giulia range.

The Intensa receives gold accents on the wheels, Italian flag logos on the door mirrors and centre console, as well as tan accents found on the car’s steering wheel and seat upholstery.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Alfa Romeo)

Lurking under that pretty bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 276bhp and 400Nm of torque. It can take the car to 60mph in 5.5 seconds and the car will continue to accelerate up to a top speed of 149mph.

Alfa Romeo claims that the car can deliver a combined fuel consumption figure of 38.2mpg and this setup emits 168g/km of CO2.

All Giulias are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with no manual option available.

What’s it like to drive?

(Alfa Romeo)

The Giulia might be getting on a bit in age, but it is still one of the best cars to drive in its class.

As soon as you get behind the wheel, you can tell the car has been breathed upon by a firm renowned for its sporting pedigree, with the Giulia’s low and driver-focused seating position.

The Giulia is one of the most entertaining cars on the market, which is thanks to its razor-sharp handling and perfectly weighted steering. The car’s 2.0-litre engine packs more than enough power and you have the option to control the eight-speed gearbox via large metal paddles behind the steering wheel, just like on a Ferrari.

The ride is on the firm side and at higher speeds, the cabin isn’t very well-insulated from road, wind and tyre noise, though this is a small price to pay for the pleasure the Giulia gives you out on the road.

How does it look?

(Alfa Romeo)

The Giulia is nearly a decade old now, yet we still think it’s one of the most beautiful and charismatic-looking cars on the market – to our eyes at least.

Our Intensa test car adds even more style with its 19-inch ‘Cloverleaf’ alloy wheels with gold accents, while Alfa’s trademark triangular front grille and off-centre number plate give it its unique identity.

Around the back, the car’s swollen rear haunches, darkened taillights, large diffuser and twin-exit exhaust tips add a touch of sportiness yet still retain an elegant and simplistic design.

What’s it like inside?

(Alfa Romeo)

The Giulia’s cabin is far from the most technologically advanced, although everything is logically laid out and still has lots of style.

The curved dashboard and high doorlines make you feel hemmed in and give a sportier feel, while our test car boasts leather upholstery on the dashboard and door cards, and there are physical buttons for every control.

Storage isn’t one of the Giulia’s strong points, as the narrow door bins, small cupholders and average glovebox don’t make it the most practical car up in the front.

It’s worse in the back, as the small rear doors and narrow aperture make it difficult to get in and out of, while there is very little legroom, and headroom is compromised in our test car due to its optional panoramic glass sunroof.

Boot space stands at 480 litres, which is on par with the BMW 3 Series, and there is a much larger opening than you might think to make it easier to load larger items into the back. Plus, with a 40:20:40 split folding rear seat, that extends space even further; however, Alfa has not revealed how much space there is in this configuration.

What’s the spec like?

(Alfa Romeo)

When it comes to the Giulia model line-up, there are three trim levels to choose from.

The entry-level Sprint is priced at £43,750 and features 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, dual zone climate control, a sports steering wheel and an 8.8-inch infotainment system.

Our Intensa test car has a few options added, including the panoramic glass sunroof, metallic Etna Red paint, which comes in at £56,400.

In comparison, the BMW 3 Series starts at £41,925, while the performance M340i models come in at a pricey £62,425, more than £6,000 than our fully-kitted-out Giulia.

Verdict

The Giulia is a very special car in the world of electrified powertrains and high-riding SUVs.

Despite its age, it’s one of those cars that we will look back on in years to come, to remind us of just how good cars of this type can be.

With its dynamic driving characteristics, beautiful looks and upmarket interior, there is no doubt the Giulia is still one of the best compact executive saloons around and is a competitive alternative to its German rivals.

It might be flawed in a lot of areas, with its cramped rear seats, firm ride and noisy cabin, though when you stand back and look at what the Giulia represents, you can almost forgive it for how it makes you feel, and because of that, this Alfa is still a tough act to follow.