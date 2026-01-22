Hot Hyundai Ioniq 6 N goes on sale priced at £65,800

Hyundai has announced that the hot Ioniq 6 N performance EV has gone on sale priced at £65,800.

The 6 N is the second addition to the Korean firm’s electric ‘N’ performance division, sitting alongside the Ioniq 5 N.

The Ioniq 6 N utilises the same battery setup as its older 5N sibling, which is an 84kWh unit paired to dual electric motors to make four-wheel drive. It produces a total of 607bhp and 770Nm of torque, while the steering wheel-mounted ‘NGB’ boost button can provide 641bhp for 10 seconds from a standing start. That means 60mph is dealt with in just three seconds and the top speed is 160mph.

The car features flared wheel arches and a fixed rear spoiler. (Hyundai)

The car will also get the same ‘N e-shift’ system found in the 5 N, which simulates a paddle-shift gearbox by using the car’s regenerative braking paddles on the steering wheel, as well as ‘N Active Sound +’, which replicates an engine note through the car’s speakers for a more engaging driving experience.

There will be just one model to choose from, with all cars getting 20-inch alloy wheels, a fixed performance rear spoiler, flared front and rear wheel arches, bucket seats with Alcantara suede and leather upholstery and aluminium pedals.

For an additional £1,250, customers will be able to order a tilt and slide glass sunroof, and there are six exterior paint colours available.

Order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence later this year.