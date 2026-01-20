Renault posts 7.4% growth in European car sales during 2025

Renault has posted its 2025 results, showcasing a successful year for the brand.

The French firm sold 1,004,000 vehicles in Europe, helped by a 7.4 per cent growth in passenger car sales. Renault ranked as the second most-bought brand in Europe as a result.

Sixty per cent of its sales were electrified, too, with sales of electric vehicles rising by 72.2 per cent on the previous year to a total of 151,939 examples sold.

The R5 range with the 52kWh battery will now start at £21,495 with the ECG. (Renault)

During the year, Renault’s new 5 shone as the firm’s best-selling vehicle with over 100,000 examples sold since its launch in January 2025. The new Scenic E-Tech Electric and Clio followed this.

Ivan Segal, Global Sales and Operations Director of the Renault brand, said: “With three consecutive years of growth and a strong rise in global passenger car sales, Renault has demonstrated the strength and consistency of its strategy.

“Our electrification offensive and value-driven approach are delivering concrete results, positioning Renault as a leading and innovative brand. In 2025, the complementarity of European growth and international expansion drove sustainable performance, meeting customer expectations worldwide with products tailored to each market.”

Alpine – which falls under the Renault umbrella – also had a successful 12 months, with the brand exceeding 10,000 registrations for the first time in 2025. Sales in the UK were up by 369.5 per cent, too. Dacia, meanwhile, sold 697,408 vehicles worldwide during 2025, representing a 3.1 per cent uptick on 2024’s figures.