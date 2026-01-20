Dacia’s Sandero remains Europe’s best-selling car for second consecutive year

Dacia’s value-focused Sandero has remained Europe’s best-selling car for the second consecutive year.

New figures from the brand show that worldwide sales totalled 289,295, with one in 55 cars sold in Europe being a Sandero. In the retail market, it was one in 28 cars.

Priced from £14,765 in the UK, the Sandero was first launched here in 2013 with a price of £5,995, instantly making it the country’s most affordable new car. Since its launch more than a decade ago, Dacia has sold more than 260,000 vehicles in the UK.

Dacia has revamped a number of its cars lately

Since that point, the brand has introduced a number of other models, including the Duster, Bigster and electric Spring city car.

From its original launch in 2008, more than 3.58 million Sandero models have been sold worldwide.

The Stepway offers more rugged styling than the regular Sandero. (Dacia)

Recently updated, the Sandero has been given new LED light signatures and redesigned front and rear bumpers. In addition to the standard model, an upgraded ‘Stepway’ version remains available, bringing extra body protection on the outside, as well as a 10-inch infotainment system and wireless smartphone charging on the inside. Stepway prices start from just over £16,000.

The Romanian manufacturer also just won the famous Dakar Rally with its Sandrider vehicle piloted by Nasser Al-Attiyah. Co-driver Fabian Lurquin accompanied Al-Attiyah on the gruelling drive, which saw the Dacia vehicle pushed to the limit during the 49-hour event.