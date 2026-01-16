Mercedes-AMG G63 gets wild makeover with Brabus 900 Rocket Edition

The Mercedes-AMG G63 has been given a bold new look with the unveiling of the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition.

Brabus is a German tuning company that specialises in tuning Mercedes models to their full potential, and the 900 Rocket Edition is its latest creation.

Under the bonnet, the Rocket Edition is equipped with a 4.5-litre Biturbo V8 petrol engine which can take the car to 60mph in 3.5 seconds and will continue onto a top speed of 149mph. However, a power figure for this displacement has not been revealed at this stage.

There is lots of carbon fibre exterior trim and massive 24-inch wheels. (Brabus)

The car gains a wild exterior design with an illuminated carbon-fibre front grille and Brabus logo; a carbon-fibre rear spoiler; and a high-performance stainless steel exhaust system with side-exit tailpipes.

In addition, it is equipped with 24-inch Brabus Monoblock II EVO wheels with a three-spoke design which is complemented by carbon-fibre aero blades, to help improve air flow around the vehicle.

The interior is finished off in quilted leather and further carbon trim. (Brabus)

The carbon-fibre theme continues inside, with exposed-structure carbon used on the dashboard, centre console and door cards, while the pedals are also finished off in carbon fibre. Plus, the seats, door inserts and floor get quilted leather, to give the cabin a more premium feel.

Just 30 examples of the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition will be made. Prices and UK availability have not been revealed at this stage.