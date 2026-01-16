Bentley reveals exclusive one-off Batur Convertible #4

The Bentley Batur Convertible has just got a lot more special with the reveal of a one-off #4 edition.

The #4 has been built by Bentley’s bespoke coachbuilding company, Mulliner, which has been responsible for making unique, one-off builds of the firm’s cars since the 1920s.

The Batur Convertible #4 has been specified by one lucky customer, who chose the tri-tone exterior paint, featuring a 6mm gloss silver fine-line on the bonnet. They also picked the unique shades of contrasting ‘Breslow Blue’ and ‘Midnight Breslow Blue’ for the upper and lower half of the car’s exterior, which are bespoke colours named after the client themselves.

Inside, there is caramel tan seat upholstery with blue contrasting stitching. (Bentley)

Inside, there is an animated welcome light that projects a handwritten script of the owner’s name via 415,000 microscopic mirrors. Also, there is caramel tan seat upholstery with light blue colour accents, and even the contours of the Batur volcano, where the car’s name originates from, can be found sculptured in the floor mats.

Powering the Batur is a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine, producing 740bhp and which tops out at 209mph.

The exterior has a tri-tone paint finish. (Bentley)

Sonia Breslow, the Batur #4’s owner said: “As long as I can remember, I’ve been passionate about cars. When I have a car like this Batur, I don’t plan on selling it in my lifetime – it’s my forever car. I’m totally into the details and I love designing them – picking out the colours, working through every shade, every feature, making them different from everything else.”

This one-off Batur Convertible will form part of Breslow’s impressive collection of Bentleys, although the firm has not revealed how much this exclusive model cost to produce or how much it sold for.