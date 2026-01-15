Range Rover Evoque and Velar gain ‘London-themed’ special edition variants

Range Rover has revealed ‘London-themed’ variants of its Evoque and Velar SUVs with the all-new ‘Hoxton’ and ‘Belgravia’ editions.

Both models have been inspired by some of the most influential areas of the capital, and have been created to celebrate the very best of British luxury.

The Evoque Hoxton Edition features ‘Hoxton Edition’ badging on the car’s door sills, and in the puddle lights under the door mirrors, while the exterior is complemented by 20-inch Satin Gold wheels with a diamond turned contrast.

Inside, there is leather upholstery with contrasting stitching, as well as black brushed aluminium found on the centre console with a ‘Hoxton Edition’ signature on the trim itself.

The Velar Belgravia Edition will be priced at £60,395. (Land Rover)

The Velar Belgravia Edition receives 20-inch black wheels with a Satin Black tinted lacquer, ‘Belgravia Edition’ badging on the door sills and motifs in the puddle lights.

Inside, the interior receives similar upgrades to the Evoque, with a black brushed aluminium centre console and bespoke leather upholstery.

Range Rover will also launch a limited-run Velar ‘Belgravia Edition Satin’ which will feature a clear satin protective film over the car’s bodywork, 22-inch dark grey wheels with a Satin Black contrast as well as a ‘1 of 400’ plaque. Further details on this model will be revealed in due course.

Additionally, Range Rover will launch special edition variants of the Sport, with the ‘Battersea Edition’ and Range Rover ‘Westminster Edition’. Details on these models will be revealed at a later date, with the cars anticipated to go on sale in the spring.

The Evoque Hoxton Edition is available to order now priced at £47,755, while the Velar Belgravia Edition comes in at £60,395.