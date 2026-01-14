What EVs are arriving in 2026?

The EV market is set to thrive again for 2026, with the arrival of several new and exciting models.

2025 was the year when the affordable EV segment took off, with the likes of the Hyundai Inster, BYD Dolphin Surf and Renault 5 going on sale.

This year, it looks like that trend is only going to continue with plenty of affordable models heading to our shores, while the performance EV market is also about to gain a few extra counterparts.

So, what EVs are expected to arrive in 2026? We’ve compiled a list of the best and most exciting EVs to arrive in showrooms over the next 12 months.

Cupra Raval



The Raval will be Cupra’s smallest model. (Cupra)

Cupra builds some of the best-looking SUVs and performance-focused hot hatches on the market, and now the firm wants a slice of the compact EV segment.

Introducing the Raval, an electric supermini which will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s new ‘MEB+’ platform, which will be shared with the upcoming Skoda Epiq, Volkswagen ID.Cross and Volkswagen ID.Polo.

The Raval is the sportier alternative out of the mix, and will be available in a hot ‘VZ’ model, which boasts 226bhp and 290Nm of torque from its electric motor. Although, the firm has not revealed battery pack sizes, or exterior and interior images of the production car at this stage.

Honda Super-N



The Super-N features flared wheel arches and a rear roof spoiler. (Honda)

Honda will bring to the market its adorable and ultra-compact Super-N micro EV, which is based on the firm’s Japan-only ‘N-One:e’ electric kei car.

The Super-N is Honda’s second attempt at the compact EV class, replacing the ‘E’ supermini.

The car has a distinctive exterior design with flared wheel arches, a large rear spoiler, circular front headlights and a flat tailgate.

Honda has not revealed the car’s battery pack size at this stage, although it’s likely to use a similar setup to the N-One:e’s, which is equipped with a 29.3kWh battery and an electric motor to provide a claimed range of up to 183 miles between charges.

Hyundai Ioniq 6N



The Ioniq 6N features dual motors and 607bhp. (Hyundai)

In 2024, Hyundai launched the incredible Ioniq 5N, which managed to stir the souls of every motoring enthusiast from its amazing virtual gearbox, dual motor all-wheel drive system and 607bhp setup.

So, to add even more choice for consumers, the firm has introduced a hot ‘N’ variant on the sleek four-door Ioniq 6.

The Ioniq 6N will be equipped with the same 84kWh battery pack with dual electric motors found on the Ioniq 5N, boasting the same 607bhp and 770Nm of torque.

The car gains a large rear spoiler, widened bumpers and bucket sports seats to make it stand out on the road.

Kia EV2



The EV2 will be Kia’s smallest electric model. (Kia)

Kia’s electric model line-up is one of the most competitive offerings from any car manufacturer, and now, the firm is going one step further with the arrival of the EV2.

The EV2 is one of the brand’s most important models as it enters the fiercely competitive B-segment electric SUV category.

It will be equipped with a choice of a ‘Standard Range’ 42.2kWh battery pack and a ‘Long Range’ 61kWh unit, which provide claimed ranges of 197 miles and 278 miles, respectively.

The EV2 will be available in three trim levels, consisting of Air, GT-Line and GT-Line S, while the car is expected to go on sale in the UK in the spring.

Porsche Cayenne Electric



The Porsche Cayenne Electric will be available with inductive charging. (Porsche)

Porsche will launch the Cayenne Electric, which will sit at the top of the firm’s electric model line-up, alongside the Macan Electric and Taycan.

Underneath, the Cayenne Electric is equipped with a 113kWh battery pack and will be available in standard guise, producing 442bhp from its dual electric motors, and a hot ‘Turbo’ model, which boosts power up to 1,140bhp and can hit 60mph in just 2.5 seconds.

The Cayenne Electric will also be one of the first EVs to be available with inductive charging. This allows drivers to park their car over a ‘floor plate’ which wirelessly charges the car at speeds of up to 11kW.

Renault Twingo



The Renault Twingo harks back to the original car of the 1990s. (Renault)

The Renault Twingo will be returning to the UK as a cute and cuddly compact EV.

The latest car shares lots of styling cues from the original Twingo of the 1990s with its pronounced front headlights and ‘bubble’ exterior design.

Inside is just a characterful with colour-coded dashboard trim, door cards and lots of unique touches like the boiled sweet-styled hazard warning light switch.

Renault says the Twingo will get a relatively small 27.5kWh battery pack, paired with an 80bhp electric motor, giving a claimed range of up to 163 miles.

Prices have not been confirmed yet, but it’s anticipated that the Twingo will start at less than £20,000, making it one of the cheapest EVs on the market.

Volkswagen ID.Polo

The ID.Polo sits on the Volkswagen Group’s new ‘MEB+’ platform. (Volkswagen)

The ID.Polo is one of the most important cars for Volkswagen as it will be the entry-level model into the firm’s EV line-up.

Although the car has not been revealed in production form at this stage, camouflage images of the car show that it will share a similar body to the Cupra Raval, with a few more tame styling details, and it will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s ‘MEB+’ platform.

Inside, the ID.Polo will have a more button-heavy design, with physical climate control dials, steering wheel controls and door panel switches.