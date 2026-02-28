Drivers warned of upcoming daytime closure on country road near Shropshire village

Hinton Lane in Pontesbury is set to close for nine days next month while resurfacing work is carried out, Shropshire Council has announced.

The road will be shut from Monday, March 16 to Wednesday, March 25, with closures in place between 7am and 5pm on weekdays.

The works form part of the council’s ongoing highways maintenance programme and will be delivered by Kier.

Access will be maintained, where safe, for residents living within the closure area, businesses located within the closure and emergency vehicles.

All other motorists will need to follow a signed diversion route directed drivers along the A488 through Pontesford and Lea Cross.

Depending on the type of vehicle, some drivers may be able to use an alternative diversion.

Residents are being asked not to park on Hinton Lane while the resurfacing is under way, to allow crews to work safely and efficiently.

Updates, including any changes caused by weather or unforeseen circumstances, will be published on yellow advance warning signs and on the One Network roadworks website, where people can search for Hinton Lane to view the latest details.