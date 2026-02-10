West Mercia Search and Rescue (WMSR) volunteers were called out to help the stricken walker, who had slipped while out on Pontesbury Hill on Sunday (February 8).

The voluntary team was sent to get the injured person off the hill so they could be taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

An update from WMSR on social media said: "On Sunday, the team was contacted to assist with an injured walker on Pontesbury Hill.

West Mercia Search and Rescue helped the injured person from the Shropshire beauty spot. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

"Early team members arrived and made their way to the scene of the casualty location where West Midlands Ambulance Service were already in attendance.

"The casualty had slipped and suffered an injured leg, leaving them unable to bear weight.

West Mercia Search and Rescue's volunteers were scrambled to help. Picture: West Mercia Search and Rescue

"With assistance, the casualty was loaded into a Land Rover owned by a member of the public and driven over the hill to the car park where crews were waiting and provided assistance with a handover into an ambulance.

"The casualty was then transported via ambulance to Shrewsbury hospital for further investigation and treatment.

"The team would like to thank West Midlands Ambulance Service and the member of the public for their support.

"We would also like to wish the individual in question a very speedy recovery."