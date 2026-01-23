South Shropshire GP practice rated 'good' by CQC - but inspectors warn improvements needed

In a report published this week, Pontesbury & Worthen Medical Practice has been praised for its caring service by the CQC, but inspectors have asked the service to address some shortfalls.

The inspection, carried out in November last year, was the first time the CQC had visited since the last inspection in 2016.

At the time of the visit, the GP practice, which operates the Pontesbury Primary Care Centre and a branch surgery in Worthen, provided care to 10,442 patients.

Pontesbury & Worthen Medical Practice. Photo: Google

Inspectors assessed the service in five areas: safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.