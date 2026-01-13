Renault reveals flagship Filante SUV

Renault has unveiled its new flagship SUV which will become the French brand’s biggest ever production car when it goes on sale later in the year.

Named the ‘Filante’, the car will measure almost 15ft long and over 5ft high, while utilising a new hybrid powertrain system, which teams a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined 247bhp and 565Nm of torque.

The SUV shares its name with Renault’s record-breaking Filante electric concept, which managed to travel 626 miles in 10 hours, while averaging 7.9 miles per kilowatt at an average speed of 68mph.

Inside, there are three 12.3-inch infotainment displays. (Renault)

It is equipped with ultra-slim front headlights and an illuminated three-dimensional grille, which has been inspired by Renault’s diamond logo. The side profile features a sloping roofline, just like on the smaller Rafale coupe SUV, chrome window surrounds and a choice of 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels. At the back, there are slim LED taillights and a separate roof spoiler, to give the car a sportier stance.

Inside, there is a new four-spoke steering wheel, three 12.3-inch displays, which Renault refers to as its ‘OpenR Panorama Screen, a 25.6-inch augmented head-up display and recycled materials dotted about the cabin.

There are no plans to bring the Filante to the UK market. (Renault)

The Filante will launch as Renault’s flagship SUV in Korea in March, followed by South America and the Gulf States at the beginning of next year.

There are no details on whether the car will be coming to the UK market at this stage.