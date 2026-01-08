Volvo EX60 to provide class-leading 503-mile range

Volvo has revealed the EX60 electric SUV will provide a class-leading claimed range of 503 miles on a single charge.

The EX60 is competing in the premium electric SUV market, rivalling the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q6 e-tron, which have claimed electric ranges of up to 387 miles and 398 miles, respectively.

The Volvo’s class-leading range is achieved thanks to a new 800-volt electrical architecture, while the cell-to-body technology allows the battery to be directly integrated into the structure of the car, which helps reduce weight and boost efficiency.

The EX60 features cell-to-body technology. (Volvo)

The 800-volt architecture also enables the EX60 to be compatible with ultra-rapid 400kW charging speeds, which the manufacturer claims can add up to 211 miles of range in just 10 minutes. However, details on the car’s battery size and performance figures have not been revealed at this stage.

Anders Bell, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars, said: “With our new electric vehicle architecture, we directly address the main worries that customers have when considering a switch to a fully-electric car. The result is a class-leading range and fast charging speeds, marking the end of range anxiety.”

The Volvo EX60 will make its world debut on January 21, with details on its technical details, specifications and prices to be revealed soon.