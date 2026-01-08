UK Drive: Is BMW’s X3 still the premium all-rounder to choose?

What is it?

The X3 has been in BMW’s range for decades





Now, in 2026, it’s this segment of car which remains at the very top of its game. The thing is, while the X3 might have been a trendsetter back in the early 2000s, it has since been joined by all manner of rivals. Can this latest car still deliver a cutting-edge experience? We’ve been driving it in the UK to find out.

What’s new?

The M50 is the most powerful model in the current X3 range





What BMW has done in order to keep the X3 ahead of the game is lean into what it knows best – dynamics. It’s lower to the ground than before, for instance, and it’s wider, too. You might notice that the X3 is longer than its predecessor, too, helping to increase interior space.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 3.0-litre engine is smooth and responsive





But the one we’re testing sits at the top of the tree, performance-wise at least. It’s the range-topping M50, which gets a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six sending 376bhp to the wheels. With a zero to 60mph time of just 4.4 seconds, it’s certainly brisk, yet some mild-hybrid technology helps it to bring a claimed fuel consumption of 30.5mpg combined.

What’s it like to drive?

The front grilles are hard to miss





When on the motorway, the X3 feels truly at home. Wind and road noise are both kept to a minimum, and this helps this high-riding BMW to feel quite effortless when you’re doing those big-distance trips. As for fuel economy, we saw a mixed bag during our time with the X3 – you could get close to 35mpg on longer trips, but that would fall off a cliff during around-town driving.

How does it look?

A longer wheelbase means more interior space





Those huge kidney grilles get an illuminated surround, too, so even at night there’s little way of disguising what type of car you’re driving.

What’s it like inside?

The M50 gets a range of performance tweaks





There’s loads of room for those sitting in the rear, too, with headroom being more than plentiful enough, even for taller passengers. With 570 litres, the boot is also very usable in terms of size, bringing more room than the Volvo XC60, but falling short of the Mercedes GLC.

What’s the spec like?

There’s plenty of handy storage inside





If you’re fancying the M50, then prices increase to £73,715. Of course, much of this is going into the upgraded engine and revised suspension settings, but other additions include sport seats for a racier experience when you’re behind the wheel.

Verdict

The BMW X3 is a very accomplished mid-size SUV. In M50 trim, it offers an exciting driving experience with the smooth, refined character that you’d expect from a premium model. However, unless you really need that added performance, we reckon that most people would find that standard petrol and diesel models are a better fit.

Some patchy interior quality aside, the X3 feels just as rounded as before and, as a result, that puts it towards the top of its class.