Long-term report: Has our Audi Q7 lived up to its family-car credentials?

I’m coming towards the end of my time with the brilliant Audi Q7 which has given me some time to reflect on its family-car credentials.

When I asked to borrow one of the premium seven-seaters, it was because I thought that with three little ones in the clan and a large amount of equipment to carry around, it would be the most useful configuration.

It goes without saying, this is an expensive option for family transport – but for some lucky drivers out there it will be on their consideration list thanks to its reputation and brand cache.

While I thought the seven seats would be a must, the truth is, they have rarely been called into action, but that has meant I’ve been able to use the humungous boot space to its full capacity.

The Q7 has a clever electric folding mechanism for that third row of seats that you can operate using buttons in the boot. Unfortunately, if you’ve adjusted the centre row of seats at all (they move forwards and back), you can snag the seats from popping up.

The Q7 next to the larger-than-life Land Cruiser

But that’s a minor issue. The buttons do make getting them into position a lot easier and when they’re in place, my 15-year-old daughter has often chosen to sit right in the back, which is a positive endorsement for the legroom. Well, it’s either that, or perhaps more of an excuse to get away from my ‘how was your day at school?’ questions…

That cavernous boot space has seen plenty of action too and on a recent break to Centre Parcs we packed it to the rafters with luggage for all five of us. It coped admirably.

While I might not have used the seven-seat configuration quite as often as I’d thought, the fact I have had the option when I needed it has meant I’ve been able to take one car on trips that would have otherwise necessitated two.

In the seven-seat premium car SUV segment, there are quite a few models to choose from and the Q7 is one of the oldest on offer. BMW and Volvo offer fresher alternatives, but despite the Audi being a 10-year-old design it’s still one of the best.

In fact, I note it was recently awarded two prestigious Car Dealer Used Car Awards – one in the luxury car category but, more impressive than that, it also won the magazine’s Used Car of the Year 2025 award.

And after nearly a year behind the wheel I can see why. While it may have had some electrical niggles over that time, Audi has always been swift to rectify them, and on long-distance journeys its plush ride, comfortable seats and relaxing driving position have made it a pleasure to run.

An XC90 has arrived to replace the Audi

I’ve loved the multimedia system with its smart dual touchscreen set-up that’s intuitive to use. The massaging seats have also been a luxurious touch, while the heated seats and steering wheel have also been very welcome as the mornings have turned chilly.

One optional extra that I’d strongly suggest you consider, if you can, is the soft-close doors. These are remarkably useful when you’ve got kids who may struggle to close the big doors properly and equally make it far easier for parents to nudge them closed, especially when they often get out of the car with their hands full.

While it’s a personal choice, one thing I’ll really miss is the actual looks of this car. SUVs can’t always be described as handsome, but the Q7 – in my eyes, at least – is certainly that. In this black-on-black spec, big wheels and pleated leather interior, I honestly can’t think of any other rivals I’d want more.

In fact, I’ll stick my neck on the line here, and say I think this Q7 is as good as any Bentley Bentayga – which comes from the same VW Group stable. So while the Q7 might look like an expensive SUV, I’d argue it’s a veritable bargain when you stack it up against Bentley’s £250,000-odd 4×4. That’s car fan logic, but I’m sticking with it.

What’s also been thoroughly enjoyable – and I’m going to sound like a Luddite here – is that I’ve loved the uncomplicated V6 petrol engine. It is wonderfully powerful, thanks to its 335bhp, will do 550 miles on a full tank of unleaded and there is no faffing around with charging cables or apps. There’s a lot to be said for old school combustion.