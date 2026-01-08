Councils handed new powers to tackle pavement parking

New powers for local authorities will make it easier for councils to crack down on pavement parking.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has confirmed that ‘new and improved legal powers’ will enable local authorities to restrict pavement parking across much wider areas than before.

Under previous rules, authorities had to apply for pavement parking restrictions often on a street-by-street basis, making the process slower.

However, local authorities will still be able to decide where enforcement is most appropriate, allowing them to ‘retain flexibility where they deem pavement parking may still be acceptable’.

Lilian Greenwood, Local Transport Minister, said: “Clear pavements are essential for people to move around safely and independently, whether that’s a parent with a pushchair, someone using a wheelchair, or a blind or partially sighted person.

“That’s why we’re giving local authorities the power to crack down on problem pavement parking, allowing more people to travel easily and safely and get to where they need to go.”

The DfT will ‘set out guidance’ on how local authorities will be able to use these powers in a ‘proportionate and locally appropriate way’ later in the year.

Andrew Lennox, Guide Dogs’ chief executive, said: “After years of campaigning, we welcome the announcement to give councils greater powers to tackle problem pavement parking.

“Cars blocking pavements are a nuisance for everyone, but especially dangerous for people with sight loss, who can be forced into the road with traffic they can’t see. Pavement parking is also a barrier that shuts people out of everyday life.

“When pavements are blocked, people with sight loss lose confidence, independence and the freedom to travel safely. This stops people accessing work, education and social opportunities.”