Cupra adds new Tribe Editions to Formentor and Terramar

Cupra has strengthened its Formentor and Terramar offerings with new ‘Tribe Editions’.

First revealed at the IAA Munich Motor Show last year, the Tribe Editions introduce a range of exterior and interior modifications to further distinguish both models.

Priced from £39,240 for the Formentor and £43,255 for the Terramar, both cars get a new exterior colour – Manganese Matt – as well as bucket seats with 3D knitted materials and bio-based paint for interior elements such as air vents and the dashboard. The alloy wheels get an eco-friendly design, too, incorporating 20 per cent recycled materials.

Inside, there’s a greater use of recycled materials

The Formentor Tribe Edition will be available with a range of engines, including 1.5-litre petrol and Cupra’s 1.5 e-hybrid model, which can bring an electric-only range of up to 36 miles. It’s a similar story with the Terramar, too, which is also available wth a series of petrol-based engine options.

Marcus Gossen, managing director of Seat and Cupra UK, said: “Everyone was excited by these new models when we first unveiled them at IAA Mobility 2025, so we are thrilled to be able to introduce them to the Terramar and Formentor lineup.”

Even the alloy wheels feature some recycled materials

All Tribe Editions are based on existing V2 specifications, which means that, as well as the styling changes, they benefit from heated front seats, keyless entry and an augmented reality head-up display. A 12.9-inch infotainment system includes a variety of features, too, including smartphone mirroring software.

The new Cupra Tribe Edition models are available to order now.