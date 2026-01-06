These were the best-selling cars in December

December’s best-selling cars have been revealed, with family SUVs still the most popular choice among buyers.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that a total of 148,249 vehicles were registered during the final month of the year, a 3.9 per cent increase on November’s figures. Though petrol-powered cars came out on top as the most popular fuel choice, demand for EVs and hybrids has continued to grow.

With that in mind, here is the list of the top 10 best-selling cars in the UK in December.

Ford Puma – 4,680

The Puma Gen-E is the only passenger vehicle eligible for the full £3,750 grant. (Ford)





The Puma is the smallest car to wear the Blue Oval badge and comes with a choice of petrol and electric powertrains.

Out on the road, the car’s accurate steering, well-tuned chassis and slick manual gearbox make the Puma a great car to drive, while it also comes with a decent amount of standard kit.

Tesla Model Y – 3,737

(Tesla)





The Model Y is a popular choice for families as it provides a large boot capacity, lots of interior storage and can manage up to a claimed 390 miles on a single charge in the ‘Long Range’ all-wheel drive model.

As it’s an EV, it’s also quiet, refined and great for long-distance driving.

Volvo XC40 – 3,319

(Volvo)





Except for a few updates over the years, this family-friendly Volvo is still a great alternative to its German rivals.

It comes with a practical interior, plush-feeling materials, a comfortable ride and provides lots of space for everyone’s bits and pieces.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of petrol engines with mild-hybrid technology, while there is also an electric variant, badged the ‘EX40’, providing a claimed electric range of up to 348 miles in the ‘Extended Range’ model.

MG ZS – 3,294

(MG)





The ZS is available with petrol and hybrid power to suit a wide range of buyers, while it also provides a practical interior with lots of standard equipment.

With prices starting at just £20,245, the ZS is also one of the most affordable SUVs on the market, which is perfect for a small family.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,887

The updated Qashqai e-Power is priced at £34,860. (Nissan)





The car is available with mild-hybrid petrol engines, while there is now a new and improved e-Power hybrid powertrain that can deliver a claimed 62mpg on the combined cycle, making this one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market.

Behind the wheel, the Qashqai is smooth and comfortable to drive, along with a well-insulated cabin, and the new hybrid powertrain is even more refined than the outgoing model.

Jaecoo 7 – 2,863

The large front grille is hard to miss





With prices starting at £30,115, the 7 represents excellent value for money, while there is a choice of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Standard equipment is good too, with all cars coming with heated front seats, a six-speaker audio system and a 13.2-inch portrait infotainment system.

MG HS – 2,803

The HS is an impressive family SUV. (MG)





Under the bonnet, the HS is available with petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with the PHEV model equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and a 24.7kWh battery pack, which can take the car a claimed 75 miles on electric power.

With prices starting at £26,245, the HS is one of the most affordable midsize SUVs on the market.

Mini Cooper – 2,581

The Mini John Cooper Works is great fun. (Mini)





The latest model is all about sustainability with its interior featuring a 3D knitted dashboard, recycled fabrics and a circular OLED touchscreen.

The Mini is great fun to drive, with its direct steering, neat handling and limited body lean around the twisty bits, making it feel like a go-kart for the road.

Tesla Model 3 – 2,549

(Tesla)





It’s good to drive, has a practical interior and has an impressive claimed electric range of up to 466 miles on the ‘Long Range’ rear-wheel drive model.

With a boot capacity of 594 litres, the Model 3 is one of the most capable cars in its class for carrying a family around with all of their luggage.

Nissan Juke – 2,326

The Juke kickstarted the compact crossover class back in 2010. (Nissan)





Now, the Juke is in its second-generation and has undergone a few changes to keep it looking fresh with new paint colours, updated interior trim and a choice of mild-hybrid and hybrid powertrains.

The Juke also has a funky exterior design, lots of standard equipment and should be cheap to run.