Second-generation Volkswagen T-Roc will be priced from £31,620

Volkswagen has announced that the second-generation T-Roc SUV will be priced at £31,620.

The T-Roc is one of Volkswagen’s best-selling SUVs, having sold more than two million units globally since the original car went on sale in 2017.

The new model retains the same coupe-like exterior design with ‘hockey stick’ C pillars, redesigned front LED headlights, an LED rear lightbar, as well as a red illuminated Volkswagen logo.

The new car gets revised styling both inside and out

Inside, the T-Roc features similar design cues to its Tiguan and Tayron SUV siblings with a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, an optional head-up display, higher quality materials, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 475-litre boot capacity, which is 30 litres more than the outgoing model.

Under the bonnet, the T-Roc is available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that boasts mild-hybrid technology and outputs of either 114bhp or 148bhp. Later down the line, there will be the option of two hybrid powertrains, with further technical details to follow in due course.

The T-Roc is one of Volkswagen’s most popular models

The UK market will get three levels of trim, consisting of Life, Style and R-Line. A high-performance ‘R’ version could be added to the range further down the line, though Volkswagen has yet to confirm this.

Order books will open on January 8, with further details on the car’s standard specifications and technical details to be revealed soon.