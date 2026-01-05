Skywell BE11 receives flurry of updates for 2026

Skywell has announced that the BE11 electric SUV has received several upgrades to help boost its appeal.

Skywell is a Chinese car manufacturer that is part of the Skyworth Electronics and Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus company, which has been producing vehicles in China since 2012.

The BE11 is an electric SUV that rivals the Skoda Enyaq and Renault Scenic E-Tech, and is available with ‘Standard Range’ 72kWh and ‘Long Range’ 86kWh battery packs that provide claimed ranges of 248 miles and 301 miles, respectively.

Prices now start at £31,990. (Skywell)

All models now come as standard with heated and ventilated electrically adjustable front seats, and now there is an optional 15.6-inch infotainment screen, replacing the standard 12.8-inch system.

Standard safety features have improved too, with the car featuring adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, traffic sign recognition and lane-keep assist.

Prices have also been revised with the ‘Standard Range’ model reduced from £36,995 to £31,990, and the ‘Long Range’ car has been lowered from £39,995 to £34,990.

The BE11 gains lots of new driver safety features. (Skywell)

David Clark, Skywell UK general manager, said: “The new BE11 represents a collaboration between Skywell’s teams in the UK and China, swiftly addressing feedback received on the launch model. With more than 20 additional product features engineered into the BE11 26MY, and a new exceptionally competitive price point; we strengthen the BE11’s core principals – offering space, range and comfort within an incredible value package.”

Order books for the revised Skywell BE11 are open now with deliveries expected to commence later this month.