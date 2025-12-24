DS3 and No4 DS Performance Line variants go on sale in the UK

DS Automobiles has announced that its DS3 and No4 DS Performance Line range is now available to order

DS is the premium sub-brand of the French car maker, Citroen. The DS Performance Line range pays tribute to the company’s Formula E E-Tense FE25 electric racer.

The DS3 DS Performance Line features 17-inch black alloy wheels with gold centre caps, fabric and Alcantara seat upholstery, ‘DS Performance Line’ lettering on the dashboard, satin gold mirror caps and a gold Formula E single-seater motif on the C-pillars.

Under the bonnet, there is the option of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor to produce 143bhp. There is also an electric model that boasts a 54kWh battery pack with an electric motor that can manage a claimed 250 miles on a single charge.

The DS No4 is available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric power. (DS Automobiles)

The No4 DS Performance Line gets similar exterior and interior detailing with satin gold mirror caps, a gold C-pillar-mounted Formula E motif, 19-inch black alloy wheels with gold centre caps, black Alcantara seat upholstery and ‘DS Performance Line’ lettering on the dashboard.

The car can be optioned with the same hybrid setup found in the DS3, while the ‘E-Tense’ electric model comes fitted with a 61kWh battery pack and an electric motor to produce 210bhp and can do a claimed 280 miles between top-ups.

Both models get sporty exterior and interior upgrades. (DS Automobiles)

There is also a plug-in hybrid model, which is equipped with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 14.6kWh battery, which can take the car a claimed 50 miles on electric power.

The DS3 DS Performance Line is priced at £33,410 and rises to £37,495, while the No4 range comes in at £33,400 and rises to £40,360.