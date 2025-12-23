Renault sets world record for EV efficiency with Filante electric concept car

Renault has just broken a world record for EV efficiency with the Filante electric concept car.

The Filante is all about energy efficiency. Weighing just 1,000kg, it features 3D-printed components and utilises the same 87kWh battery pack found in the Scenic E-Tech electric SUV.

The French firm achieved the world record by driving the Filante a distance of 626 miles in 10 hours around the UTAC test track in Morocco, which included technical stops and driver changes.

The Filante uses the same 87kWh battery pack found in the firm’s Scenic E-Tech electric SUV. (Renault)

The vehicle achieved an average speed of more than 68mph and managed an electricity consumption of 7.9 miles per kilowatt, which works out at a real-world range of more than 687 miles between trips to the plug.

After nine hours and 52 minutes, the car still had 11 per cent of charge remaining in its battery, which would allow it to travel an additional 74 miles at speeds of 62mph.

Olivier Blanche, the concept car’s project manager, said: “This project was born from an obsession: achieving record-breaking efficiency. We battled the weather and aerodynamics, but what stands out most for me is the human adventure: an incredibly motivating collective challenge, driven by the dedication of the Renault teams and all our partners.”

Unfortunately, Renault has no plans to put the Filante into production, with it designed just to be a concept car for now.