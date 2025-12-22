Hyundai plans to reveal its largest EV at Brussels Motor Show

Hyundai has announced that it will use the Brussels Motor Show to reveal its largest EV yet.

The Korean firm currently offers six electric vehicles in its model line-up; consisting of the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Ioniq 9, Ioniq 5 N, Kona Electric and Inster city car.

Hyundai has not revealed any images of the new model at this stage; however, the car will sit above the Ioniq 9 SUV, it will come with the latest on-board technology and will feature an 800-volt charging system.

No details on the car’s powertrain have been revealed, although it’s likely to use the same setup found in the Ioniq 9, which features a 110kWh battery pack with dual electric motors to provide all-wheel drive and a claimed electric range of up to 376 miles.

Raf Van Nuffel, vice president of product at Hyundai Motor Europe, said: “The Brussels Motor Show continues to be an important platform for us to highlight how our electric products and technologies are evolving for European customers.”

Hyundai will also showcase the Ioniq 6 N. (Hyundai)

Hyundai will also showcase the updated Ioniq 6 electric saloon, which features improved exterior and interior styling, and will be available in hot ‘N’ guise, packing an 84kWh battery with dual electric motors to produce up to 641bhp.

Hyundai’s new EV will make its world debut at the Brussels Motor Show, which runs from January 9 to January 18.