Kia EV4 and PV5 Passenger become latest EVs to receive government’s Electric Car Grant

Kia has announced that the EV4 and PV5 Passenger EVs are the latest models to receive the government’s Electric Car Grant incentive.

The Electric Car Grant will slash up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV costing under £37,000, with the car and manufacturer having to meet certain criteria to receive the full amount.

Customers who order an entry-level Kia EV4 ‘Air’ and PV5 Passenger ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’ van can now save up to £1,500 off their list prices.

That means the EV4 Air now starts at £33,245 and is available with a 58.3kWh battery pack, which can take the car a claimed 273 miles. There is also a larger 81.4kWh unit, giving the car a claimed range of up to 388 miles between trips to the plug.

The PV5 Passenger is Kia’s first attempt at an electric people carrier. (Kia)

The PV5 Passenger is Kia’s first attempt at an electric people carrier, with the entry-level Essential model now starting at £31,495 and £36,795 for the Plus grade.

It’s available with two battery options; the 51.5kWh ‘Standard Range’ model can travel a claimed 183 miles, while the ‘Long Range’ 71.2kWh battery will take the van a claimed 256 miles between charges.

Paul Philpott, president and CEO of Kia UK, said: “We are delighted that Kia customers can now benefit from the UK Government’s Electric Car Grant. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to making electric mobility accessible, practical and affordable.”

The Kia EV4 Air and PV5 Passenger Essential and Plus models with the ECG incentive are available to order now.