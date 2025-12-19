BMW’s ‘M’ division to launch driver-focused in-car apps

BMW is taking the digital in-car user experience to the next level with the introduction of the ‘BMW M in-car apps’.

BMW M is the German firm’s sporting division, and the new in-car apps will be available exclusively on performance-focused M Sport and M models.

The in-car apps consist of an ‘M Cockpit’, ‘M Drag Metre’ and ‘M Channel’, which are designed to enhance the driving experience further.

The M-Cockpit provides the driver with data about their vehicle. A series of performance gauges on the screen will show information regarding the car’s driving dynamics, chassis, powertrain and geodata.

The M Drag Metre is designed for those who do drag racing on a race track. The Drag Metre displays information such as driver reaction, acceleration and quarter-mile times, while there is even a drag race-style ‘Christmas tree’ starting light system shown on the car’s infotainment screen.

The M Drag Metre displays a drag race-style ‘Christmas tree’ starting light system. (BMW)

The M Channel app allows drivers to watch BMW M videos, such as how-to tutorials, stories and motorsport content, while they take a break and charge their vehicle, which is projected onto the car’s infotainment screen.

Sylvia Neubauer, vice president for brand, customer and sales at BMW M, said: “The fascination with sporty and highly dynamic driving is what drives the BMW M brand. Our new BMW M in-car apps give drivers even more deeper insight into their vehicle and expand the range of possible uses. This makes the joy of driving even more tangible in everyday life.”

BMW’s M in-car apps will be available on the new iX3 electric SUV in ‘M Sport’ guise when first deliveries commence in March. Later down the line, hot ‘M’ models equipped with BMW’s latest ‘Operating X’ user interface will also benefit from the technology.