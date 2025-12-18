Mercedes VLE electric minivan to make world debut in March

Mercedes has announced that the VLE electric minivan will make its world debut next year.

The VLE will replace the firm’s EQV electric minivan and will sit on Mercedes’ new ‘VAN.EA’ platform when it arrives in March.

Details on the vehicle’s powertrain are limited at this stage, though it will be electric, featuring rear-wheel steering, to make it more manoeuvrable. It’ll also get all-wheel-drive via the Mercedes 4Matic system, helping to boost traction in poor conditions.

The VLE will make its world debut in March. (Mercedes)

A series of images reveal that the van will feature three-pointed Mercedes logo-shaped headlights – just like on the firm’s new CLA saloon – and a bold front grille. Other exterior details include electric sliding rear doors, a flat tailgate and vertical rear taillights.

Interior shots of the car have not been revealed, but Mercedes says the van will have ‘up to eight seats and innovative features in the interior.’

The VLE will sit in a niche market of electric minivans, with its closest rival being the Lexus LM hybrid, which features a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor. The Lexus is also available in four- and seven-seat configurations, with the former giving a ‘business class’ experience for occupants.

The VLE will make its global debut in Stuttgart, Germany, where further details on the car’s powertrain, specifications and UK prices will be revealed.